A look at celebrity child support payments

Supermodel Linda Evangelista and billionaire French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault have reached a settlement in their child support fight over the care of their 5-year-old son. Details weren't available, but Evangelista had said in court papers that she was spending $46,000 a month on his expenses, including bodyguards and a 24-hour nanny.

A list of some celebrities who have had hefty child and/or spousal support amounts to pay:

— Charlie Sheen: As part of his 2011 divorce settlement from Brooke Mueller, Sheen was to pay $55,000 per month for the support of their twin sons. In June 2011, a Los Angeles judge ordered Sheen's former bosses at Warner Bros. Television to garnish the money from any payments made to the former "Two and a Half Men" star.

— Nas: In December 2009, the rapper was ordered to pay more than $51,000 per month to his ex-wife, singer Kelis, and their son.

— Martin Brodeur: In March 2009, the New Jersey Devils goalie was ordered to pay his ex-wife $500,000 a year in alimony until 2020, as well as $132,000 in annual child support.

— Russell Simmons: In February 2009, the hip-hop mogul agreed to pay $40,000 per month in child support for his daughters Ming and Aoki with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons. The payments were to continue until both girls reach 19 1/2.

— Britney Spears: In July 2008, months after erratic behavior landed her in the hospital and saw her father appointed conservator of her estate, the pop singer reached a settlement with ex-husband Kevin Federline that had her paying him $20,000 per month in child support.

— Rap impresario Sean "Diddy" Combs was ordered in 2005 to pay about $19,000 a month in support to former girlfriend Misa Hylton-Brim for the care of their son Justin.

— Revlon Inc. Chairman Ronald Perelman was ordered in 1999 to pay more than $12,000 a month to ex-wife Patricia Duff for the support of daughter Caleigh.