Renee Nicole Good's family hires George Floyd legal team for civil investigation after fatal ICE shooting

The family of Renee Nicole Good, the woman who was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent last week in Minneapolis, is now represented by the firm who represented the family of George Floyd in a new civil investigation announced Wednesday.

Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm, confirmed they are representing the family in a news release.

Antonio M. Romanucci, the firm’s founding partner, is representing Good’s partner, Becca Good, her parents, Tim and Donna Ganger, as well as her siblings, according to the release.

"People in Minneapolis and across this country truly care about what happened to Renee Good on January 7, 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school," Romanucci said in the statement.

The firm represented Floyd’s family after his death in 2020, which ended in a $27 million settlement, becoming one of the largest pre-trial settlements in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history, the firm said in a 2021 news release.

The firm has also represented the family of Sonya Massey, a woman who was killed by a police officer in her home in Springfield, Illinois, in 2024.

The case ended in a $10 million settlement against the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois.

Attorney Kevin Riach from The Law Office of Kevin C. Riach in Minneapolis is serving as co-counsel.

"We are committed to providing Good transparency and Good accountability, which we ultimately hope leads to Good policing. We will be that voice," Romanucci said.

The civil litigation team follows a different process than filing a civil lawsuit, since the case involves law enforcement, according to the release.

"[L]egal action against the federal government is even more complex, as it requires victims to navigate the Byzantine, time-consuming processes mandated by the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA)," Romanucci said.

A lawsuit filed in court is then argued in front of a federal judge, rather than a jury, Romanucci said.

Good's parents described her as the "beautiful light of [their] family" with a "seemingly infinite capacity for love" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital by Romanucci & Blandin.

"The kind of unending care we’ve been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone," the parents wrote in the statement. "She was our protector, our shoulder to cry on, and our scintillating source of joy. She edited all of our writing, and we feel her absence deeply as we struggle to compose this statement without her gentle guidance.

"When we remember Nae, we remember her abundant heart, and we will move forward imitating that unending care."

Good was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis Jan. 7 during an ICE enforcement operation.

The Department of Homeland Security said agents were attempting to make arrests when Good allegedly tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers.

Romanucci & Blandin and DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.