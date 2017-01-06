911 recordings: Man found dead in Maryland woods was naked

Emergency services recordings obtained by The Associated Press say that a man found dead in the western Maryland woods was naked.

Allegany County officials released the recordings Friday. In one transmission, a Maryland State Police helicopter crew member says he's "got a visual on a subject, unclothed."

The body of 24-year-old Alexander Stevens of Frostburg was found Wednesday on a logging road about 140 miles west of Baltimore. Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

The recordings also reveal that a 20-year-old woman who walked out of the woods that morning with hypothermia told emergency workers her companion had fallen off a cliff and was dead.

State police spokesman Greg Shipley says autopsy results are pending. He wouldn't comment on why Stevens was unclothed or the nature of his wounds.