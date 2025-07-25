9-year-old dies at Hersheypark's The Boardwalk water park: 'Our deepest condolences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old child died on Thursday after visiting Hersheypark’s water park in Hershey, Pennsylvania, according to the company.

Officials said lifeguards attempted life-saving efforts after noticing the child was in distress at The Boardwalk, the park’s themed water attraction.

"Tonight, a nine-year-old guest was tragically lost at The Boardwalk at Hersheypark," Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn said in a statement.

"From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel," he continued.

The child was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and was pronounced dead. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"Our hearts break for this child and the child's family," Lawn said. "We extend our deepest condolences for their loss."

Lawn did not disclose the attraction where the incident happened. He also did not reveal the child's identity or any personal details out of respect for the family's privacy.

The Boardwalk features 16 different water attractions, including the "Whitecap Racer", a mat racing water slide, and "The Shore," a 378,000-gallon wave pool.

Lawn said the company will conduct an internal review and cooperate fully with authorities.

He said that the safety of guests has always been the highest priority.

"To every family who visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make," Lawn said. "We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark."