China

Disneyland China visitors caught on camera brawling over apparent line-cutting dispute

Footage shows heated scuffle at popular Shanghai theme park

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Brooke Curto Fox News
Published
Brawl breaks out at Disneyland in China Video

Brawl breaks out at Disneyland in China

The fight broke out after an argument over line cutting at Shanghai Disneyland Resort, according to reports. (Courtesy: Jam Press)

A fight broke out between two couples at Disneyland's theme park in China over line cutting, according to media reports.

Video footage of the brawl shows two men fighting May 31 as a woman in a hat with bunny ears tries to separate them and stunned onlookers watched at Shanghai Disneyland Resort.

The woman with the hat is then seen pushing another woman holding a baby. The mother screams and slowly falls to the ground as she holds the child tightly.

people fight at disneyland in china

A woman wearing a hat with rabbit ears shoved a woman holding a child during a fight at Disneyland in China, according to video footage of the incident.  (Jam Press)

The woman with the hat then involves herself in the melee between the two men, grabbing one violently.

Disneyland fight

A fight broke out between groups at Disneyland in China, according to video footage of the incident.  (Jam Press)

The brawl happened over line cutting at Crazy Animal City at Disneyland Park in Shanghai, China, local outlets reported.

Heated words were exchanged before the fight began. Security officials intervened to break it up. 

It wasn't clear whether anyone was hurt. 

Disneyland China fight

A fight at Disneyland Shanghai broke out May 31, according to media reports.  (Jam Press)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Disneyland Shanghai.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.