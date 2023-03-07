71-year-old retired teacher had sexual relationship with mentally disabled 15-year-old on his plane: police

A 71-year-old retired teacher in Michigan is in jail after being accused of criminal sexual conduct with a mentally disabled 15-year-old on his plane.

Rex Dale Phelps was arraigned on Monday by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between the ages of 13-15, the Macomb Daily reported.

Phelps, president of an aviation club that operated out of Ray Township Community Airport, is said to have engaged in a months-long physical relationship with the mentally challenged 15-year-old, when he touched her on the inner leg in a sexual manner while flying and told her he wanted to marry her when she turned 16.

Phelps reportedly planned to invite the girl over to his house in May when his wife is out of town so the two could have sex.

"I hope I’m not grooming you," Phelps is alleged to have told the victim several times.

Text messages between the two are said to have shown Phelps talking about showering with each other and other sexually suggestive content, and the girl provided a statement saying that Phelps had flown her to multiple locations around Michigan.

On one trip in January, the two flew to Frankenmuth, Michigan, where Phelps is alleged to have kissed her for the first time. On another trip, Phelps is said to have exposed and fondled her breast in an airport hangar.

Phelps allegedly instructed the girl to delete text messages between the two of them and told her to "stick to the story."

Phelps reportedly admitted to touching the minor’s inner thigh over clothes but denied claims he touched her vaginal area over her clothes.

Court records that Phelps is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Phelps, who retired from teaching engine mechanics at Dakota High School in 2010, is also facing potential federal charges.