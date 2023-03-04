Oklahoma attorney arrested after trying to pay for sex with 5-year-old girl: Police

An attorney in Oklahoma City has been arrested after police say he was busted in a sting operation attempting to have sex with a 5-year-old girl.

Michael Lunday, 55, was taken into custody at his home on Thursday after the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says he drove to the town of Mustang, Oklahoma in order to have sex with a fictitious five-year-old girl, according to a press release .

"Investigators were contacted Thursday morning by a confidential informant (CI) who advised she had been in communication with, and was requested by Lunday to arrange a meet for sex with an underaged child," the press release stated.

That confidential information worked with investigators to carry out a sting operation by communicating with Lunday via text messages and phone calls to set up a meeting to finalize the arrangement and "purchase of the child for sex."

Lunday is alleged to have told the confidential informant that he was bringing condoms and lubricant for the sex act.

"Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office used hidden cameras in the residence, and deputies were staged inside the house to effect Lunday’s arrest," police said in the press release. "During the conversation, Lunday told the CI he liked younger girls because sexual abuse does not affect them as much. Lunday also wanted to watch child pornography before the child arrived in order to warm himself up and settle his nerves."

Police say Lunday took Viagra to prepare himself for the sexual encounter and told the confidential informant that he has always fantasized about performing oral sex on a child while an adult female watched.

Police praised the ability of the confidential informant to "maintain their composure" while talking to the suspect and gathering information that was "instrumental" in the success of the sting.

Authorities swooped in and made an arrest after Lunday gave the informant $400 for the sex act which he believed would be split between the informant and a fictitious foster parent that was providing the child.

Lunday is currently being held at the Canadian County Detention Facility facing charges of Lewd Acts with a Child Under 12 and Soliciting Child Prostitution.

Lunday’s bond was set at $200,000.