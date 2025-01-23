7 San Antonio police officers shot in confrontation with suspect with 3 prior arrests

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Seven San Antonio police officers were shot by a suicidal man when they went to help.

SWAT arrived on the scene after all the officers had been shot by the suspect, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.

The suspect was later found dead inside an apartment after an hours-long standoff on the city's north side. McManus said it is not known if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot or if he died by SWAT gunfire.



The unidentified suspect had three arrests on Jan. 18, McManus told reporters early Thursday morning on the scene, "two for assault of offenses and one for DWI."

The suspect was out on bond when the officer-involved shooting occurred at the Sonterra Heights apartment complex in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway, police said.

The incident began just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, KABB FOX 29 San Antonio reports.



"When I went outside, I saw one of SAPD officers had been shot," apartment complex resident Joseph Loredo told the local TV station. "It looked like a leg wound because they were putting a tourniquet on him and then they dragged him away."

He said he caught video of the shootout between officers and the suspect.

The police chief described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.

