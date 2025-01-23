Expand / Collapse search
7 San Antonio police officers shot in confrontation with suspect with 3 prior arrests

Police shot in San Antonio by suspect with prior arrests just days earlier

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
San Antonio police chief discusses 7 officers being shot Video

San Antonio police chief discusses 7 officers being shot

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting where seven of his officers were shot. The incident started Jan. 22, 2025, on the city's far north side. Credit: SAPD/Facebook

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Seven San Antonio police officers were shot by a suicidal man when they went to help.

SWAT arrived on the scene after all the officers had been shot by the suspect, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.

The suspect was later found dead inside an apartment after an hours-long standoff on the city's north side. McManus said it is not known if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot or if he died by SWAT gunfire. 

SAPD line Stone Oak street

San Antonio police line the street outside a Stone Oak area officer-involved shooting. (KABB FOX 29 News)

The unidentified suspect had three arrests on Jan. 18, McManus told reporters early Thursday morning on the scene, "two for assault of offenses and one for DWI." 

The suspect was out on bond when the officer-involved shooting occurred at the Sonterra Heights apartment complex in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway, police said. 

The incident began just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, KABB FOX 29 San Antonio reports. 

SAFD fire truck at officer-involved shooting

A San Antonio fire department truck is seen where an officer-involved shooting occurred.  (KABB FOX 29 News)

"When I went outside, I saw one of SAPD officers had been shot," apartment complex resident Joseph Loredo told the local TV station. "It looked like a leg wound because they were putting a tourniquet on him and then they dragged him away."

He said he caught video of the shootout between officers and the suspect.

SAPD on OIS scene

Seven San Antonio police officers were wounded in an incident that started Jan. 22, 2025, and did not end until early morning the next day.  (KABB FOX 29 News)

The police chief described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 