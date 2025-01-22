Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas mother charged after found lying outside in freezing temps with two babies: sheriff's office

The woman was found on the sidewalk in 28-degree weather with her 1-year-old and 2-month-old

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas mother is facing charges after she was found lying outside with her two young children in freezing temperatures.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call about a woman outside with her children on 12062 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston at around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The caller reported that the three were lying on a sidewalk during what weather forecasters described as historic snowfall in the area.

When deputies responded, they found the woman and her 1-year-old and 2-month-old children. Both babies were suffering from cold-related injuries and were immediately rendered aid, according to the sheriff's office.

FEMA KICKS HURRICANE SURVIVORS OUT OF TEMPORARY HOUSING INTO SNOWSTORM AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES

The Harris County Sheriff's Office badge

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a woman lying on a sidewalk with her two babies in what weather forecasters described as historic snowfall on Tuesday. (The Harris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

The mother showed signs of intoxication, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and is being charged with child endangerment.

Local news outlets also reported that the woman allegedly took a nap on the ground and an open alcoholic beverage was found near her. Temperatures in Houston were reported at 28 degrees early Tuesday morning and snow had accumulated on the ground.

TEXAS MOM, LUXURY REAL ESTATE AGENT MISSING AFTER PARTY AT EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE CLUB, HUSBAND ARRESTED

Houston

Drone video captured snow covering Houston, Texas. (David Maldonado)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Much of the Houston area saw two to four inches of snowfall beginning Monday night with a few areas reporting as much as five inches. 

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, leaving dangerous and icy road conditions.