Texas mother charged after found lying outside in freezing temps with two babies: sheriff's office

A Texas mother is facing charges after she was found lying outside with her two young children in freezing temperatures.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call about a woman outside with her children on 12062 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston at around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The caller reported that the three were lying on a sidewalk during what weather forecasters described as historic snowfall in the area.

When deputies responded, they found the woman and her 1-year-old and 2-month-old children. Both babies were suffering from cold-related injuries and were immediately rendered aid, according to the sheriff's office.

The mother showed signs of intoxication, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and is being charged with child endangerment.

Local news outlets also reported that the woman allegedly took a nap on the ground and an open alcoholic beverage was found near her. Temperatures in Houston were reported at 28 degrees early Tuesday morning and snow had accumulated on the ground.

Much of the Houston area saw two to four inches of snowfall beginning Monday night with a few areas reporting as much as five inches.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, leaving dangerous and icy road conditions.