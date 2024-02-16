Expand / Collapse search
7 of 9 Los Angeles firefighters out of hospital after truck blast

Released firefighters to receive continued treatment for burns, hearing loss, and other injuries

Associated Press
Published
Seven of nine firefighters injured when a truck's fuel tank exploded have been released from a hospital, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said Friday.

The two firefighters who were most seriously injured remained hospitalized, Capt. Erik Scott said in a video update on social media.

One was in stable but critical condition at Los Angeles General Medical Center's burn unit and the other remained admitted for observation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Scott said.

A firetruck next to the exploded truck

Firefighters respond to a truck explosion in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2024. (KABC via AP)

The released firefighters will continue to receive treatment for injuries including burns, blunt trauma, shrapnel wounds and effects on their hearing, Scott said.

The blast occurred minutes after the firefighters responded to a report of a truck fire in the Wilmington area near the Port of Los Angeles.

Authorities said the truck was powered by compressed natural gas and one of its two 100-gallon fuel tanks blew up.

The other tank remained in the mangled wreckage but is believed to now be empty, said department spokesman Nicholas Prange. An extensive investigation is underway.