Florida man found 'covered in blood' charged with killing 68-year-old woman

A 37-year-old Florida man is in custody on a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly beat his 68-year-old mother to death early Thursday at her home near Sanford, according to reports.

Adam Savage called his uncle shortly after midnight saying there was an emergency at the home of his mother, Vicki Savage.

His uncle and two cousins found Savage, according to the police report, “covered in blood” and “freaking out.”

Savage allegedly wouldn’t let his family members into the mom’s bedroom, at first, and Savage, allegedly hit his uncle and one of the cousins to keep them from the room.

The cousins pinned him down, and Lawrence Lavigne found his sister’s body.

“They could see that she had suffered some significant trauma and, based on that, called 911,” Seminole County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Bob Kealing said.

Upon arrest, investigators said Savage was alternating between being cooperative, violent and dismissive.

“He didn’t [cooperate] immediately, he was violent, he resisted our attempts to question him and talk to him and that made our investigation more challenging,” Kealing said.

When asked about what happened to his mom, Savage would pretend to fall asleep, police said.

“He would talk freely with detectives when asked about the UFC fights,” an arrest report said.

Savage was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional facility, and he will face a judge Friday afternoon.