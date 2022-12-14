Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Published

68-year-old Hawaii swimmer bit in shark attack

Hawaii man was bit on the lower left torso but is in stable condition

Associated Press
For the second time in less than a week, Hawaii officials put up shark warning signs after a shark bit a man Tuesday.

The man, a 68-year-old from Waikoloa, was swimming about 400 yards from shore at Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island when he was bitten on the lower left torso, Hawaii county Police said.

"The swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the shark released the swimmer," police said in a news release.

MAUI, HAWAII, OFFICIALS SEARCH FOR WOMAN AFTER HUSBAND REPORTS POSSIBLE SHARK ENCOUNTER WHILE SNORKELING

A 68-year-old man, of Waikoloa, Hawaii, was bit by a shark during a swim at the Big Island.

The man was taken to an island hospital. He was in stable condition and was to be transported to Oahu for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the tiger shark was reported to be 12 feet long.

Warning signs subsequently went up at the bay in Waikoloa, a resort area.

Shark signs were previously posted last Thursday off southern Maui after a 60-year-old woman visiting from Washington state disappeared while snorkeling. Her husband and witnesses told officials she was attacked by a shark. The search of the area around Keawakapu Point was called off Friday.