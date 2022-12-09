Expand / Collapse search
Maui, Hawaii, officials search for woman after husband reports possible shark encounter while snorkeling

Maui, Hawaii, officials search for woman after husband reports possible shark encounter while snorkeling

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
The search continued Friday for a woman who went missing in the water off South Maui, Hawaii, a day earlier, after she and her husband "possibly" encountered a shark, according to authorities. 

The U.S. Coast Guard, first responders and officers from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement began the search after the woman’s husband called 911 around noon Thursday and said she was missing.

Emergency responders search Thursday for a woman who went missing while snorkeling after her husband saw a shark in Maui, Hawaii.

Emergency responders search Thursday for a woman who went missing while snorkeling after her husband saw a shark in Maui, Hawaii. (Courtesy: KMGB)

The husband, who has not been named, told authorities he and his wife were snorkeling around 50 yards off shore when he saw a shark swim by repeatedly, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesperson Dan Dennison told reporters in a briefing Thursday.

The husband said he returned to shore after searching for his wife, according to Dennison. First responders soon began an aerial and water search for the woman, Dennison said. 

Dennison said there have been no reports of a shark sighting since the initial call, and authorities have urged swimmers to stay clear of the area and have posted shark warning signs.

A woman went missing while snorkeling after her husband reported seeing a shark. First responders work to find the woman. 

A woman went missing while snorkeling after her husband reported seeing a shark. First responders work to find the woman. (Courtesy: KMGB)

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said first responders on the scene attempted "to account for all individuals who may have been involved."

The search for the missing woman continued through Thursday night and resumed Friday, Dennison said.

First responders search Thursday for a woman whose husband said she went missing while snorkeling after he saw a shark in Maui, Hawaii.

First responders search Thursday for a woman whose husband said she went missing while snorkeling after he saw a shark in Maui, Hawaii. (Courtesy: KMGB)

"The Maui Fire Department has multiple firefighters on skis and diving and MFD Air 1, and U.S. Coast Guard aircraft are conducting aerial searches," the DLNR said. "The MFD rescue boat is also responding."

Fox News could not immediately reach the DLNR or the U.S. Coast Guard for additional comment on the incident.

