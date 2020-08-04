Nebraska boy, 6, dies after diagnosed with COVID-19, report

A 6-year-old Nebraska boy who had been battling the coronavirus and previously received a triple organ transplant, has died, according to a report on Monday.

Derryk Ramirez-Lopez had faced a series of medical ailments before he was set to begin the first grade this year in Omaha, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

“Derryk’s family tells us a recent COVID-19 diagnosis presented more than he could continue to fight,” Jennifer Schlapia, the shool's principal, wrote to parents of his death last weekend.

“The Ramirez-Lopez family is in our thoughts. We have talked with them to share our sympathy and support during this time,” Schlapia continued. “We know families at Jefferson Elementary form a tightly knit community, so please do not hesitate to let us know how we may support you or your student during this time.”

Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said until there's a death certificate, health officials couldn't confirm the cause of death. Rooney told the paper that no children have died of COVID-19 so far in the county. He said a person in their 20s was previously the youngest death connected to the virus.

Douglas County -- the state's most populous county -- has reported 10,593 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. About 1,300 of those infections were people 19 years old or younger, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Meanwhile, Nebraska recorded just under 1,000 coronavirus cases back on April 15, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. As of early Tuesday, the state had roughly 27,000 confirmed cases of the virus.