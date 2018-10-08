6 tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, officials say

Six small tornadoes ripped through Texas and Oklahoma Sunday night that forced a state highway in northeastern Oklahoma to close for more than six hours, the National Weather Service reported.

Four tornadoes hit Oklahoma while two made landfall in Texas. The tornadoes were from a single storm system.

Highway 18 was closed until early Monday after a tornado struck down in Fairfax. Minor injuries and downed power lines were reported, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

It’s unclear how much damage the five other tornadoes caused.

Video from the scene shows large tree branches, sheets of metal and other debris strewn in the town of about 1,300 people, some 50 miles northwest of Tulsa.

