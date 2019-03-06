Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
6-month-old mauled to death by babysitter's dog: report

Amy Lieu
A 6-month-old baby was killed by his babysitter's dog in Salisbury, N.C., on Tuesday.

A 6-month-old died after his babysitter's dog attacked him on Tuesday at her home in North Carolina, police said.

The baby, identified as Jacari Long, died from his injuries after being flown to a medical center in Winston-Salem, police said.

The babysitter's dog, a boxer-pit bull mix, bit the baby after he was placed on her living room floor, Salisbury police said. The babysitter had walked outside to clean her car at around 2:20 p.m., Salisbury police said in a release. At some point, the babysitter heard her mother scream and ran back inside the home, police said.

Rowan County Animal Control took custody of the dog, according to police.

“He killed a 6-month-old baby. I was shocked,” neighbor Lanyah Gaines told Fox 46 Charlotte. "I thought he just bit somebody grown."

Salisbury police are investigating the incident.

