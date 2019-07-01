51 shot, including 4 fatally, in Chicago’s weekend gun violence

At least four people were killed and 47 others injured in gun violence since Friday at 5 p.m., reports said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that one week ago, four people were killed and 16 injured.

The report said one 32-year-old was hit by two shots at about 2:05 p.m. and died at Christ Medical Center. He had been shot in the head and back.

In another shooting, a 26-year-old was found dead in a gangway. The report said he had three gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at her inaugural speech that she has “no higher calling” than restoring safety and peace in Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Chicago police report 561 homicides in the city last year. That’s 100 fewer than in 2017 but more than the number of homicides in New York and Los Angeles combined.

