Over 50 members of Utah Mormon congregations suffer carbon monoxide poisoning during service

Over 50 members of a Utah Mormon Congregation suffered symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning during a service this weekend.

At least 54 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Monroe, Utah reported symptoms, according to NBC News, though only 49 required treatment. The Church says it suspects a malfunction with the building's heating system was to blame.

Church officials say the building will remain closed until they have confirmed the issue is fixed.

"We are concerned for the well-being of everyone impacted and are praying for their recovery," the church said in a statement, adding that it is "working to support medical and other expenses" for affected parishioners.

Specific details about the symptoms from Sunday's incident were not forthcoming, but at least 22 people were hospitalized immediately after the service.

Problems began when a 4-year-old girl reported breathing problems, followed by a man who began to feel sick, and a third person who reported a headache after leaving the building, according to NBC.

Ultimately, the local fire department was called. They confirmed the carbon monoxide leak and ordered an evacuation.

The Sheriff's office in Monroe stated that local first responders did not have enough ambulances to transport all of the people reporting symptoms, and so units from nearby counties were called in, according to NBC.

Church officials have not announced when they expect the building to be usable again.