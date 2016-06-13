5 teens wounded in New York City playground shooting, police say

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded five teenagers at a New York City playground.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at Harry Maze Playground in Brooklyn.

Police say the male victims, ages 15 to 18, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the teens were at the playground in East Flatbush when an unknown person approached them and started shooting.

Two of the teens were struck in the hand, one was struck in the leg and another in the cheek.

Police say a fifth teen suffered a gunshot wound on the side of his stomach.

There have been no arrests.