Florida
Published

5 Florida teens killed in submerged car that crashed into retention pond, police say

Fort Myers, Florida police identified victims only as three women, two men, ages 18 or 19

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Five teenagers were killed in Florida when they apparently lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a retention pond, where the car became submerged, authorities said Monday.

The accident happened either late Sunday or early Monday off Top Golf Way near Interstate 75 in Fort Myers, the Fort Myers Police Department said. 

The names of the five teens weren't immediately released, though police described them as three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19.

No further details were made public Monday as the cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

emergency vehicle on scene

Police found the five teens deceased inside the submerged car off Top Golf Way in Fort Myers, Florida. (Fort Myers Police Department)

Four of the teenagers worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, FOX4 Southwest Florida reported, citing police.

Texas Roadhouse restaurant

Four of the five teens worked at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Fort Myers, Florida. The restaurant said its team was grieving the loss. (Google Street View)

The station identified the teens as Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre. The fifth teenager did not work at the restaurant, according to the outlet.

The restaurant confirmed in a Facebook post that four of the victims were employees.

top golf way

The accident happened on Top Golf Way near Interstate 75 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Google Street View)

"We’ve got people all over the state of Florida, all over the country, reaching out," Alan Hansen, of SWFL Texas Roadhouse told the station. "Just a huge part of our family and a chunk of our hearts are missing."

The restaurant closed Monday in the wake of the crash but reopened Tuesday.