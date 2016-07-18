5 Amazing Tools for Every Internet-Based Entrepreneur

“This whole internet thing doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon,” said a Cisco report from 2013 which was looking at growth trends in global traffic. According to that edition of the Cisco Visual Networking Index, global internet traffic was expected to increase threefold in the next five years, (2014- 2019) following a fourfold growth in the previous five.

The growth of global internet based brands like Facebook, Google, and the various internet based businesses show the tremendous potential and this is for me a warning to internet based entrepreneurs that the internet is the new reality and they have to buckle up if they will succeed.

I mean, the competition is tremendous!

If you are an internet based entrepreneur then you probably will die to have resources that will help you find anything online from local competitors to the nearest coffee shop in town. You literally live off the internet and you certainly will benefit immensely from using these tools because they are guaranteed to take you beyond average:

1. Social media.

It is amazing how many internet based businesses set up social media accounts and just don’t know how to properly use them. Clearly the social media will help you establish a more visible online presence. But being present is not enough, it is what you do with the presence that matters.

You can use paid advertising on any of the major social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin to get your business ahead of the competition.

An infographic by USF's online mpa program has showcased the rapid evolution going on in twitter, and other social media. It put Social Media as the major choice for government agencies in public relations, marketing and disaster response. There is no reason why you shouldn’t use it to the full as well.

Related: 3 Secrets to Making Your Videos a Success on Social Media

2. An online ranker tool.

As the internet becomes the new reality, the competition between internet-based businesses increases steadily. A proper ranker tool will help keep track of your competition’s internet growth and webpage rankings. This will tell you when you need to do way more work.

For an SEO professional, it can also tell you when you need to take the next step, and diversify or include different aspects to your business. Resources like, Alexa, SEMRUSH, Ahrefs, Rank Tracker and a variety of others are top notch tools for a variety of purposes.

Related: Here's What Really Matters for SEO in 2016

3. SEO tools.

SEO tools are the most potent tools to increase visibility and consequently the profitability of your online business.

An investment in SEO is crucial if you are concerned about the success of your business online. It would boost your rankings and visibility to those searching for your services and this will make more customers contact you.

Resources like, Google AdWords Keyword Planner is routinely used for rank and visibility boosting.

Google Insights can help you check out when a keyword is most searched and hence, helps you choose keywords for seasonal campaigns. UbberSuggest and Google suggest are also interesting tools that help find keywords and inspire content.

4. Browser extensions.

All internet based entrepreneurs struggle with those situations that require opening too many tabs at the same time and to work from one to the other. Admittedly, this can be a strain and can even make you take extended and unproductive breaks.

Resources like Multi Links (firefox), lets you highlight a large group of links (in the SERPs or webpage), and attempts to open all of them for you at once. With some applications this can be a total life saver. There a few more out there that like these can save you a ton of stress while easing the job a bit for you.

Related: The Simplest Guide You'll Ever Need to Secure Yourself & Your Business Online

5. Backlink finders.

Knowing how to optimize your site for search engines is great, but this resource can add the icing on the cake. High quality backlinks are a major piece of Google’s algorithm for Search Engine Results Page ranking. This is one of deciding factors that pushes a website to the top of the search results.

You should definitely check out resources like Open Link Profiler and Linkody. I find them to be convenient and cheap (Open Link Provider is free!). This way you can find the backlinks that are worth your time easily.

Who says internet based businesses are impossible to crack? All you need are the right tools.

Here’s to your success!