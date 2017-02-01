4 Texas State fraternities suspended for 'alcohol-related policy violations'

Four Texas State fraternities were suspended, including one for five years, following so-called “alcohol-related policy violations,” a university official said.

University spokesman Matt Flores told the San Antonio Express-News on Tuesday that Pi Kappa Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Alpha and Delta Tau Delta were suspended for two, three, four and five years.

The discipline came earlier this month after a review conducted by a student justice panel. Flores told the newspaper that the fraternities are banned from conducting business or hosting social gatherings.

Flores said the violations came on Oct. 28, 2016, but he stopped short of connecting it to the death of an Alpha Delta Pi sorority member. Jordan Taylor was found on Oct. 29, at least 12 hours after she was dragged by a bus about 500 feet.

Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said there was a party being hosted near Cool River Ranch, near where the 20-year-old Taylor was found. Social media activity indicated Taylor may have attended the “off-campus social event” hosted by the aforementioned suspended fraternities.

Zwicke said in a news release that one of the shuttle buses that were used to bring tubers to and from the river suffered a mechanical issue and forced the driver to leave the vehicle where it was stopped. He added that Taylor’s injuries were “consistent with being struck and dragged by the bus.”

Taylor’s death was ruled an accident.

Click for more from the San Antonio Express-News.

Click for more from Fox 7 Austin.