4 Philadelphia shootings leave a total of 2 dead, 8 wounded, police say

Shootings in Philadelphia on Friday left at least two men dead and eight other people wounded, according to reports.

One man killed was shot in his face while the other man killed was shot 15 times, police told FOX 29.

A woman shot during a robbery survived a gunshot wound to her head but was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, according to the station.

Police gave the following accounts:

A 30-year-old-man died in a Philadelphia hospital early Friday evening after being shot three times, including once in the face, according to a report.

The unidentified victim was among five people struck by gunfire around 3 p.m. Friday in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

The other four victims, all wounded, included two women, 61 and 25, and two men, 47 and 30, the station reported. They were all listed in stable condition in a hospital.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, three men were wounded in the city’s Olney neighborhood, according to the station. The victims were 24, 33 and 37 years old, according to FOX 29.

Police believe the three men were shot in connection with a recent arson fire in the area, the station reported.

All three victims were in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 55-year-old woman was shot in the head during a robbery in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, police told FOX 29.

The suspect pulled out a gun after the woman refused to give up her purse, the report said. Security video of the incident appeared to show the suspect picking up a bullet casing before fleeing with the purse, according to the report.

Later Friday, an unidentified victim died in a hospital after being shot 15 times in North Philadelphia, police told the station. The shooting happened around 9:45 pm.

The victim died at Temple University Hospital after being taken there by police, the report said.

No arrests were made in any of the incidents, reports said.