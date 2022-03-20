4 people shot near South By Southwest festival in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect has been arrested in an overnight mass shooting near the South By Southwest, also known as SXSW, festivities in downtown Austin, Texas.



Four people were shot around 2 a.m. Sunday on East 6th Street and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to FOX 7 Austin.

Austin Police Department said they had seven times the officers patrolling the popular nightlife district because of the festival this weekend.

"There were approximately 150 APD officers in downtown Austin Saturday night and Sunday morning," FOX 7 reports. "APD normally has 20 to 30 police officers staffed to protect the public in the bar district during non-festival weekends. Last week, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said officers were being pulled from specialized units to combat gun violence during SXSW."

Austin Police Association Ken Casady told the TV station he knows officers made over 30 arrests, 19 of those people with handguns on their persons prior to the shooting.



This recent shooting is the second mass shooting in the Lone Star State's capital city in the past year, sparking concerns about safety in the downtown area. A teenager from Killeen was arrested for a shooting that killed one, injured 13 back in June last year.