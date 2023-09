Two adults and two children were found fatally shot Sunday in a suburban Chicago home.

Their bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. in Romeoville by officers sent to the home to conduct a well-being check, police said Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot early Sunday, according to police. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.