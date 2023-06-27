Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

4 people who were found dead in charred Arkansas home were killed from gunshot wounds, according to police

AK police say one of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed from gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted, police said Monday.

Little Rock Police released the cause of death following an autopsy of the four bodies that were found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little Rock early Friday morning. The Little Rock Fire Department has said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police did not release the identities of the people found dead in the fire and said they're notifying next of kin. They did not release ages of the four people or say if the four were related.

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED AS 4 INDIVIDUALS FOUND DEAD IN LITTLE ROCK HOUSE FIRE

Arkansas Fox News graphic

Four bodies were found in the charred remains of an Arkansas home, and police believe the bodies were killed by gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.