4 arrested for allegedly aiding escaped inmates in New Orleans

Police made four more arrests in connection with a prison break in New Orleans this weekend, Fox News has learned.

The four arrests make a total of 11 people who have been accused of helping the inmates either before, during or after their escape from the New Orleans Jail last week.

The arrests include 18-year-old Patricia Vanburen, 27-year-old Tyshanea "Minnie" Randolph, 47-year-old Lenton Vanburen Sr., and 40-year-old Angel McKey. A source confirmed to Fox News that Vanburen Sr. is the father of one of the escaped inmates, Lenton Vanburen.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in New Orleans’ 7th District in hopes to find the fugitive Vanburen, but he was not there.

The four individuals arrested this weekend were accused of specifically assisting the younger Vanburen in evading the police.

The arrests come days after police apprehended another suspect accused of helping inmates on Friday. Police say Emmitt Weber, 28, helped two of the inmates after the jailbreak at the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility.

As of Sunday, five of the 10 escaped inmates remain at large.

The most recent arrest was made when Corey Boyd was taken into custody Tuesday.

The other inmates recaptured are Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis and Gary Price.

Two others — Casey Smith and Cortnie Harris — have been arrested for allegedly aiding the escapees. Another woman, Connie Weeden , 59, allegedly gave cash to Donald via a cellphone app.

She is charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.

The following fugitives are still at large:

Vanburen Jr., 27, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

