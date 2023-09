3-year-old fatally shoots toddler at Kentucky home

A 3-year-old fatally shot a 2-year-old boy at a home in southeastern Kentucky, a sheriff said.

The toddler was shot in the head Thursday morning by the older child, who had gained access to a handgun in the home outside Corbin, Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte told news outlets.

"It’s our belief right now that the gun was on top of a refrigerator, and the child had crawled on a stool and a cabinet, and was able to retrieve the firearm," Elliotte said.

The sheriff made a plea to parents to lock up their firearms to keep them out of the hands of children.

Elliotte said his office would investigate the death and submit findings to the Whitley County prosecutor's office, which would decide whether any charges should be filed.