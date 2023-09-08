Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

3-year-old fatally shoots toddler at Kentucky home

KY toddler gained access to handgun stored on top of a refrigerator

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 3-year-old fatally shot a 2-year-old boy at a home in southeastern Kentucky, a sheriff said.

The toddler was shot in the head Thursday morning by the older child, who had gained access to a handgun in the home outside Corbin, Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte told news outlets.

"It’s our belief right now that the gun was on top of a refrigerator, and the child had crawled on a stool and a cabinet, and was able to retrieve the firearm," Elliotte said.

DEM GOVERNOR DEMANDS HIS KIDS BE OFF-LIMITS AFTER GOP GROUP INCLUDES HIS UNDERAGE DAUGHTER IN NEW ATTACK AD

Kentucky Fox News graphic

A 3-year-old fatally shot a toddler inside a Kentucky home on Thursday morning. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff made a plea to parents to lock up their firearms to keep them out of the hands of children.

Elliotte said his office would investigate the death and submit findings to the Whitley County prosecutor's office, which would decide whether any charges should be filed.