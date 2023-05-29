Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

3 wounded, gunman dead in shooting outside Texas strip club

Suspect was asked to leave Temptations Cabaret near Fort Worth following a fight

Associated Press
A man wounded three people when he opened fire in the parking lot of a Texas strip club early Sunday before being fatally shot by the club's armed security, authorities said.

The man opened fire in the direction of people in the parking lot after being asked to leave following a fight inside Temptations Cabaret, located just west of Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

A shooting in a strip club parking lot just outside Fort Worth has reportedly left three people wounded before its perpetrator was neutralized by club security.

The three people who were shot by the suspect were hospitalized and were expected to survive, authorities said. The suspect died at a hospital.

Earlier this month, two people were wounded after being stabbed at the club.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said he has requested that county officials "take all necessary and legal steps" to close the club.

A message could not be left at the phone number listed for the club.