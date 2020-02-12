3 women die after crossing Mexico border, getting lost near California mountains, officials say

Three women who illegally crossed over the California border into the United States from Mexico, died on Monday after they were caught in a storm in the Laguna Mountains of San Diego.

Border Patrol officers were alerted to the situation at approximately 2:15 p.m. when a 911 operator informed them that five people were in need of assistance, Fox 5 reported.

A search and rescue team was reportedly dispatched to the Laguna Mountains near the Cuyapaipe Indian Reservation. The officers were able to save two Mexican citizens, both male, but they were unable to reach the three women in time. The two men are 22 and 37 years old and were taken in custody to be processed for illegally crossing the border.

The women's bodies were located after 5 p.m with the assistance of air support, according to Fox 5. Two of the women were unresponsive when first responders arrive, and the third woman had moments of lucidity but passed away about two and a half hours later, Border Patrol officials said.

Poor weather prevented the rescue team from recovering the bodies on Monday, but they were expected to return on Tuesday if conditions improved.

The three deceased women are expected to be handed over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner following their recovery.