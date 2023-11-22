Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

3 shot on I-95 in Philadelphia; northbound lanes closed for 7 hours

1 man grazed, 1 stable, 1 critical in shooting near Betsy Ross Bridge; potential suspects still at large

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three men were found shot on a section of heavily traveled Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Wednesday, leading to the closure of the northbound lanes for about seven hours, police said.

MAN FIRES AT TEENS IN PHILADELPHIA TRANSIT STATION IN SELF-DEFENSE DURING ATTACK: REPORT

State police said in a news release they found the men after being called to the scene near the Academy Road exit just after 2:30 a.m.

Philadelphia skyline

The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery is photographed in front of the Philadelphia skyline. (REUTERS/David M. Parrott  )

Police described one man's injury as a graze wound. A second shooting victim was considered to be in stable condition and the third in critical condition. The victims were a 25-year-old from Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and a 25-year-old and a 29-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey.

There were several bullet holes in the passenger side of the Chevrolet they were in, police said.

No arrests have been made and investigators have asked the public's help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highway’s northbound lanes near the Betsy Ross Bridge reopened about 9:30 a.m.