Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Man fires at teens in Philadelphia transit station in self-defense during attack: report

The incident occurred as the police officers union with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is engaging in negotiation talks

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Man dragged down SEPTA station stairs during violent robbery in Center City Video

Man dragged down SEPTA station stairs during violent robbery in Center City

Surveillance footage captured the moment a man became the victim of another act of violence at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

A man fired in self-defense during a fight Sunday night at a Philadelphia transit station outside City Hall, law enforcement sources told local media. 

Philadelphia police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 15th Street Station around 10 p.m., Fox Philadelphia reported. 

GRANDMA, 84, SLAMMED TO GROUND AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING ATTACKED ON LOS ANGELES BUS, VIDEO SHOWS

SEPTA police officers at a tramsit station where a shooting occurred

SEPTA police officers at a transit station near Philadelphia City Hall where a shooting occurred Sunday night.  (WTXF)

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that several teenagers were attacking a man when he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Police. 

Train in station

Low angle photograph of a new SEPTA train in a station. (Getty Images)

No injuries were reported. The shooting occurred in the same area where a man was dragged down a stairway during a robbery last week. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident came as the SEPTA Transit police union was engaging in negotiation talks as a potential strike looms. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.