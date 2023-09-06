Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

3 people at Minnesota resort found dead

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office finds bodies at Whitebirch Estates in Breezy Point, Minnesota

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An investigation has been launched in Minnesota after three people were found dead last night at the Whitebirch Estates resort in Breezy Point, authorities say. 

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said it discovered the three individuals after responding around 8:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to FOX9. 

An official from Breezy Point Resort – which manages the property – told Fox News Digital that it has no comment on the matter and referred questioning to local police. 

"It’s a time-share resort that’s about a mile away from our property. We do manage it, but it’s a separate resort," said David Spizzo, assistant general manager of Breezy Point Resort, told The Associated Press.

In a statement Wednesday, the Breezy Point Police Department said "based on the preliminary investigation, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public. 

COMMISSION BEGINS WORK ON NEW MINNESOTA STATE FLAG 

Bodies found at Whitebirch Estates in Minnesota

Police tape is seen outside the property where the bodies were found Tuesday night in Breezy Point, Minnesota. (Fox9)

"The names of the deceased are not being released pending identification and notification of next of kin," the statement added, noting that "this remains an active investigation." 

"The Breezy Point Police Department is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office," it continued. "Officers from the Nisswa Police Department, the Crosslake Police Department, and the Pequot Lakes Police Department also assisted at the scene." 

The Breezy Point Resort official said the bodies were found at the Whitebirch Estates development. 

MINNESOTA PRISON EMERGENCY LOCKDOWN ‘RESOLVED’ AFTER DOZENS OF INMATES REFUSED TO GO BACK TO CELLS 

Police vehicle at townhouse development in Breezy Point, Minnesota

Local police say there is no ongoing threat to the public in Breezy Point, Minnesota. (Fox9)

"This beautiful golf course development is located on the 18th fairway of the Whitebirch Championship Golf Course and offers 2-bedroom units," it says on its website. "All units feature a gas fireplace, full kitchen, two bedrooms, two baths, patios or decks, gas grills, washer & dryer and a host of delightful amenities to make you feel right at home." 

Images captured at the scene by Fox9 showed police tape set up in front of a residential building. 

Breezy Point is located near Brainerd, north of Minneapolis. 

Whitebirch Estates property in Minnesota

Breezy Point is a lakefront city in Minnesota. (Fox9)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"In the roaring 20’s Breezy Point became popular when Captain Billy Fawcett started Breezy Point Resort. The resort was a destination for many including Clark Gable and Carole Lombard," the city of Breezy Point says on its website. "As the resort grew, the surrounding area grew as well and incorporated as the Village of Pelican Lakes in 1939 covering over fifteen square miles." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.