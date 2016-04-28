3 loose cows snarl traffic in Modesto, Calif.

Three cows fell out of a trailer on a bust California freeway on Tuesday, prompting traffic delays and a brief, low-speed police cash of one wayward cow.

The Modesto Bee reported that the cows broke free on the northbound side of Highway 99. The paper reported that two cows walked across an overpass to—fittingly—the agriculture department at Modesto Junior College West Campus.

One of the cows, identified as a Holstein, made authorities give chase until it was cornered.

The cow laid down, apparently spent from the run. It had minor cuts and bruises, but was in otherwise good condition.

“The most important thing is there was no crash that took place; nobody got injured, which is a success for us,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Fabio Serrato told the paper.