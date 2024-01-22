3 dead, 3 injured in eastern Pennsylvania housefire

Three people died and three others were injured in an early morning fire at a home in east-central Pennsylvania on Sunday, authorities said.

Officials in Lebanon County said crews were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. to the home in North Londonderry Township near Palmyra.

Three people were pronounced dead at Hershey Medical Center, and three others were also taken there with injuries, said Chief Kevin Snyder of the North Londonderry Township police department. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the injured.

Multiple fire crews battled the flames for hours and had to pump in water due to the lack of hydrants in the immediate area, WHTM-TV reported.

The state police fire marshal’s office was investigating the cause of the fire, Snyder said.

The identities of the victims weren't immediately released by the Dauphin County coroner's office.

Neighbors took in at least two pets firefighters found at the home, WHTM-TV reported.