Shooting spree near Penn State leaves 3 dead, 2 'critical,' police say

Three people, including the gunman, were killed and two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting spree that spread from a Pennsylvania restaurant to a victim's home, police said.

The shooting began at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College -- less than two miles from the campus of Pennsylvania State University -- around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a report said.

The suspect shot and killed a woman who was either his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend, according to Harrisburg's WHTM-TV. He also shot two other people, critically wounding them, the station reported.

MOTIVE UNKNOWN IN FLORIDA BANK SHOOTING, GUNMAN NO CONNECTION TO VICTIMS: POLICE

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival with a gunshot wound to the chest, Altoona's WTAJ-TV reported.

The suspect, described is a 21-year-old male from Bellefonte, fled the scene in a vehicle, the stations reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect then crashed his car, broke into a home, fatally shot a man and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, WHTM and State College's Centre Daily News reported. The suspect's motive was unclear.