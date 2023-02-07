3 American tourists attacked, stabbed after dispute over filming in popular Puerto Rico neighborhood

Three Americans stabbed in Puerto Rico earlier this week while visiting a popular tourist area have been identified as tourists from South Carolina and Georgia.

Authorities in San Juan, Puerto Rico, say 37-year-old Wallace Alonso Florence and 39-year-old Carlos Sanchez Brown from South Carolina and 38-year-old Jackson Bradom Tremayne from Georgia were stabbed around 4 a.m. Monday, the New York Post reported .

The incident began when Brown started filming a hamburger cart in the La Perla neighborhood of San Juan made famous by the music video for Luis Fonsi’s hit song "Despacito."

Some locals reportedly told the group to stop filming and one suspect, described as having fair skin and long white hair, allegedly assaulted Florence after the group continued filming.

The group tried to flee the scene and head to the neighborhood of Old San Juan but soon realized they were being followed.

At that point, an unknown individual with a knife attacked and stabbed the trio, slicing Brown once in the left forearm and stabbing Tremayne six times across his chest, arm and back.

Tremayne and Brown were transported to nearby hospitals but Flores is said to have refused medical attention.

The current medical condition of the victims is unclear and no arrests are believed to have been made.

Fox News Digital reached out to Puerto Rico police and the U.S. Department of Justice but did not immediately receive a response.