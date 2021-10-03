$2 million raised for Marine who scorned superiors over Afghan withdrawal

Over 27,000 donors raised $2 million for the decorated U.S. Marine who criticized his commanders for mishandling troop withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Back in August, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller took to Facebook Live to condemn his superiors for embarrassing the country in a number of videos that quickly circulated around the internet. Scheller was later detained and placed in solitary confinement at Camp Lejeune for his actions.

Scheller's parents, Stu and Cathy Sheller spoke to "Fox News Primetime" on Friday to voice their concern about their son's well-being. According to Stu Schelelr, they have been told by the Marine Corps that Lt. Col. Scheller could face "a long prison term."

Fox News Primetime host Brian Kilmeade reported that the average donation was $74, bringing the total to $1.8 million on Friday. That number has now amassed $2 million and counting. The fundraiser, organized by the Pipe Hitter Foundation, has received monetary support from veterans and American citizens alike.

Those who have donated commended Scheller for his courage to speak out.

"You represent honesty, integrity, and character, said one donator by the name of Paul Kenyon. "You are a political prisoner. The USMC is embarrassing itself by how you are treated. I solute your courage."

Kenyon donated $104.15.

Others condemned the military leadership in support of Scheller.

John Habel, who matched Kenyon's donation labeled Scheller's superiors as "a shameful cabal of cowards who should have all resigned."

"Stu we are behind you," Habel continued. "There are far more ‘patriots’ willing to sacrifice all than the ‘yes men’ bubbling up to take top leader roles within a fake administration."