Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

28-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. dies in non-combat related incident: Air Force

Wright had received medals during his service including the National Defense Service Medal

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Air Force amends requirements to boost recruitment without lowering fitness standard Video

Air Force amends requirements to boost recruitment without lowering fitness standard

Air Force recruiting service commander Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein and Lt. Col. Dan Rooney join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss efforts to combat the military recruitment shortage.

A 28-year-old airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve died in a non-combat related incident last Thursday, according to the Air Force

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, of Palm Bay, Florida, was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

DEFENSE DEPARTMENT CONTRACTOR CHARGED AFTER PRINTING TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS, TRYING TO LEAVE WITH THEM TO MEXICO

"Tristen was a force for good within the 27 SOLRS and beyond," said U.S. Air Force Major Brent Escay, 27th SOLRS commander in a Cannon Air Force Base news release.

"He was the kind of supervisor who took the privilege of leading and mentoring Airmen seriously. He cared deeply for the Airmen in his flight and volunteered actively within the local community. We’ll never forget how his infectious smile could light up a room."

Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, USAF

28-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, pictured here as a Senior Airman, passed away on August 15th from non-combat related causes. (Department of Defense)

Staff Sgt. Wright enlisted in 2016 and was with the 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron as a materiel management specialist from 2019 onwards. 

Previously, Wright served with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron in Japan at the Kadena Air Force Base from 2017 to 2019.

MORE THAN $365K RAISED FOR DISABLED AIR FORCE VETERAN, 90, SEEN PAWNING JEWELRY TO SUPPORT WIFE WITH DEMENTIA

"Tristen had a positive impact across the entire Cannon family and local community," said U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander in a Cannon Air Force Base news release.

"We are committed to taking care of Tristen’s family and teammates affected by this tragedy. His family and friends remain in our thoughts and prayers."

Cannon USAF base, New Mexico

Air crews from Hurlburt Field, Fla., secure their aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Oct. 3, 2013. Air frames from the 1st Special Operations wing were relocated to Cannon in an effort to protect government assets in the wake of Tropical Storm Karen. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Matthew Plew)

According to a statement from Cannon Air Force Base, Staff Sgt. Wright received a U.S. Air and Space Force Commendation Medal, a U.S. Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters and "C" devices, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal with one oak leaf cluster, a Global War on Terrorism Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident, which occurred at an undisclosed location, is still under investigation.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com