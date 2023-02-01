Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

23-year-old suspect arrested in CA after allegedly shooting, killing cop

The California shooting may have been gang-related

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police officer in California's Central Valley was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect was arrested.

The Selma officer was patrolling in the small Fresno County city shortly before noon when someone flagged down his patrol car and said there was a suspicious person in a yard, KFSN-TV reported.

As the officer left his car, he was shot several times. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

TEXAS MATH TEACHER SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS FOR DISTRIBUTING CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL

A 23-year-old suspect is accused of fatally shooting a cop several times after the officer left his car in California.

A 23-year-old suspect is accused of fatally shooting a cop several times after the officer left his car in California. (Fox News)

A 23-year-old man was later found and arrested and a gun believed to have been used in the shooting was seized in the area, police said.

"I’m absolutely outraged. I am horrified right now," Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The motive for the shooting was under investigation but may have been gang-related, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said.

The man arrested had a criminal record that included robbery and gun possession charges and he was wanted by probation officers, authorities said.