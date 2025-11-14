21 gang members arrested in massive North Texas crime crackdown, FBI says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 20 Kiccdoe gang members accused of violent crimes in Texas were arrested last week, according to Arlington police and the FBI.

Law enforcement executed search warrants in multiple cities, including Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield and Forney, FBI Dallas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Wright said at a news briefing, according to FOX 4. Police also confiscated weapons, drugs and money.

Officials took 21 known members of the Kiccdoe gang into custody and charged them with RICO, or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization, conspiracy.

Some suspects also face drug and weapons charges, among other offenses, while others are charged with murder and sexual assault.

"Charges including murder, drug trafficking, assault, burglary, even aggravated sexual assault of a child," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "This was a multi-agency effort of over 450 local and federal law enforcement personnel to investigate, go in and clean up the violence in Arlington."

If convicted on the federal charges, many of the suspects face prison sentences of 20 years to life in prison.

The arrested suspects are 22-year-old Blake Scott, 21-year-old Bradly McArthur, 18-year-old Cortez Atkinson, 18-year-old Datraven Warren, 19-year-old DeMarco Westmoreland, 20-year-old Dillen Opare, 19-year-old Raphael Opare, 21-year-old Isaiah Wiley, 19-year-old Jakyla Totten, 20-year-old Jamarion Manogin, 22-year-old Jaylen Franklin, 18-year-old Joseph Hill, 22-year-old Kyron Oates, 18-year-old Michael Mensah, 21-year-old Lamarion Austin, 20-year-old Marcus Shaw, 21-year-old Sadedrick Wilson, 19-year-old Vernell Woods, 21-year-old Sir James Mack Williams, 22-year-old Chauncey Ross and 20-year-old Keyshawn Burton.

"Do not let the ages distract from the havoc that they've inflicted upon our community," Wright said. "These gang members allegedly use violence and intimidation to protect our territory and profits. They instilled fear in their victims and took revenge on their rivals."

"Kiccdoe members are allegedly responsible for drive-by shootings, numerous attempted murders and even homicides," he continued. "In addition, they've allegedly engaged in organized crime, drug trafficking, weapons possession, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, armed robbery, resisting arrest, assaulting a public servant and aggravated sexual assault of a child."

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said the gang is responsible for much of the violent crime in the city and that he asked the local FBI field office for help last year, according to FOX 4.

"Our violent crime unit and our gang specialists have investigated numerous cases involving this group and have been closely monitoring their activity since January of 2022," he said. "We have documented 180 criminal incidents involving Kiccdoe members. This includes aggravated assaults, robberies, burglaries, shootings, and drug offenses. That's just within the city of Arlington."

Jones said he hopes the arrests send a message and will help keep the community safe.

"Our city is safer with these suspects off the street, and I hope our community can rest a little easier tonight knowing that. I also hope that we have proven to them that we will not tolerate violence in our community, and we're going to do everything in our power to stop it," he said.

Arlington police and the FBI said their joint operation will continue.