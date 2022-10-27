Kentucky residents can dispose old prescription drugs at DEA events

Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend.

The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely and educates the public about the potential for medication abuse, the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said.

NY DEA LARGEST 'RAINBOW FENTANYL' BUST TO DATE UNCOVERS CANDY-COLORED PILLS IN LEGO CHILDREN'S TOY BOX

To view collection sites accepting prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, visit the DEA locator site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For those who can't make it to one of the events, prescription drugs may also be disposed of safely at drug disposal locations in 116 counties. Those sites are listed online.