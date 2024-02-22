2 truckers killed in fiery chain-reaction crash at Georgia welcome center

Two truck drivers were killed in a chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed several tractor-trailers in flames, according to authorities.

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA STUDENT FOUND DEAD WITH 'VISIBLE INJURIES' AFTER GOING FOR RUN ON CAMPUS

The wreck happened Wednesday night after a speeding semitruck entered the parking lot of a welcome center off Interstate 95 near the Georgia-South Carolina line, said Trooper 1st Class Joshua Staff of the Georgia State Patrol. The truck slammed into a second tractor-trailer, setting off a chain of collisions involving six total vehicles.

The crash sparked a fire that spread to engulf all of the damaged vehicles, Staff said.

The drivers of the speeding semitruck and the tractor-trailer that it struck were both killed, Staff said. The drivers of the other vehicles escaped uninjured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.