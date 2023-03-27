Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

2 suspects arrested in connection with death of man whose body was found in burning Phoenix trash receptacle

AZ police say the body was badly burned, hasn't been identified

Associated Press
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death if a man whose body was found inside a burning trash receptacle in downtown Phoenix, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said 23-year-old Larry Deshawn Scott and 18-year-old Isaiah Baskin both were booked into jail Saturday.

Charges weren’t immediately released, but police said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

It was unclear Sunday if either Scott or Baskin has a lawyer yet.

Arizona police arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside a burning trash receptacle. 

Police said the body in the trash receptacle was badly burned and hasn’t been identified yet.

The victim was taken to the Maricopa County Forensic Science Center for examination.

Officers were called out Tuesday about a body that apparently was set on fire.

Police said the crime scene was at a location where many homeless people live in tents.