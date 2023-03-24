Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix police officer shot in 'unprovoked attack'

Phoenix authorities were still searching for the shooter

A Phoenix, Arizona police officer was shot Friday in an unprovoked" attack, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred in the area of 9th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue, police said. 

"The Phoenix Officer involved in this violent and unprovoked attack is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound," police said in a tweet. 

The crime scene near where a Phoenix police officer was shot Friday. 

The crime scene near where a Phoenix police officer was shot Friday.  (KSAZ)

The officer is expected to survive. 

Authorities were still searching for the shooter. No other information was released. 

