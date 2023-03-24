Phoenix police officer shot in 'unprovoked attack'

A Phoenix, Arizona police officer was shot Friday in an unprovoked" attack, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 9th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue, police said.

"The Phoenix Officer involved in this violent and unprovoked attack is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound," police said in a tweet.

The officer is expected to survive.

Authorities were still searching for the shooter. No other information was released.