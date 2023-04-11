2 survive Connecticut single-engine plane crash in Danbury

Connecticut officials say two people are lucky to be alive after their small plane crashed into a shed between two houses in Danbury late Monday afternoon.

The single-engine Cessna 152 went down shortly before 6 p.m. in a residential neighborhood about 2 miles from Danbury Municipal Airport, fire officials said. It is registered to a flight school based at the airport.

The two people aboard, who appeared to be doing flight training exercises, were taken to a hospital with only minor injuries, authorities said. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Photos taken by the Danbury Fire Department show the damaged plane on top of what remained of the destroyed shed.

"It’s incredible that the plane is that damaged and there weren’t worse injuries," Danbury Fire Chief Richard Thode said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

A resident who lives in one of the two houses said she and her boyfriend felt the impact.

"We heard this horrible noise. The house shook," Marisol Acevedo told WVIT-TV. "We’re trying to figure out what happened. My boyfriend jumps out of the chair and says, ‘Oh my God, the tree hit the house.’

"He runs outside," she said, "and he’s like, ‘It’s a plane!’ I get out of my chair and I’m like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘I’ll call 911.'"

Darcy Aviation, the flight school at the airport that owns the plane, did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday.