Connecticut plane crash: Victims were married doctors expecting a child, survived by first child

The victims in a Connecticut plane crash have been identified as doctors from Boston, who have been survived by their son.

Drs. Courtney Haviland, 33, and Willam Shrauner, 32, were passengers aboard a business jet that crashed into a building in Farmington on Thursday. The plane’s pilots – William O’Leary, 55, and Mark Morrow, 57, both of Connecticut – also died in the crash.

The couple’s son, Teddy, 1, was not on the plane and survives them. They were expecting another child - a daughter - at the time as well.

Matthew Mitchell, senior minister at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, spoke on behalf of the family Friday evening. He said the child "will be loved and cared for," and that he has "a very large family."

"They loved life, they loved medicine, they loved each other, they loved helping people," he said of the doctors. "We’re just heartbroken because there was so much promise and so much potential.

Their families are discussing how they will care for Teddy, the CT Post reported.

Haviland and Shrauner met in Weil Cornell Medical College in New York City. Haviland was most recently a fellow in pediatric medicine at Brown University, while Shrauner was a second-year fellow at Boston Medical Center.

Haviland was "universally loved by her colleagues and patients and lived a life full of meaning," according to Dr. Ron Kleinman, physician-in-chief at MassGeneral Hospital for Children where Haviland worked.

Shrauner was "well known as an outstanding educator, physician, colleague and friend to many," according to Boston Medical.

Mitchell said it was "a hard and painful moment right now."

Farmington police received calls about the crash just before 10 a.m., with firefighters working for over 30 minutes to extinguish the flames that engulfed the jet and the corner of the building.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but police believe that the plane suffered mechanical failure after taking off from nearby Robertson Airport. The plane was headed towards North Carolina, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

