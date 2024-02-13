Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Fiery crash involving 2 cars, transformer in central Florida results in hospitalizations, power outages

2-car crash sends one flying into transformer, starting massive fire

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A car crash in central Florida left two hospitalized and knocked out a transformer, causing power outages. (Credit: Seminole County Fire Department)

A fiery crash in central Florida sent two people to the hospital Monday night, first responders said.

The motor vehicle accident and fire were reported just before 6:30 p.m. in Casselberry, the Seminole County Fire Department said on social media, posting video of the flames after fire engine 21 arrived on scene.

Fire officials said the crash involved two vehicles with one occupant each and a transformer near Seminola and Geneva Legacy Lane, which is in a residential area. 

"I pulled right over here and just jumped out of my car. I saw the car was on its side. I knew my car had a spare tire; I was looking for the jack, but couldn’t find it," crash witness Anthony Kowalczyk told FOX 35 Orlando. "I went over and asked if they knew CPR and first aid, and they said, ‘No.’ I’m an Eagle Scout, so I just looked at her; I could tell she was in shock. I kind of tried to straighten her legs out."

Car into transformer

Photo shows a massive fireball after a car struck a transformer Monday night in central Florida. (@scfdpio/X)

"Special additives were needed to be used to put out the blaze, since it was an "energized source," SCFD said. The crash caused a power outage.

Firefighters put of car flames

Firefighters put out the flames, and the car's driver was one of two people taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. (@scfdpio/X)

Casselberry crash wide shot

Wide view of the scene at the two car crash in Casselberry, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.  (@scfdpio/X)

Local TV news stations reported there were about 200 customers without power in the Orlando suburb after the crash, but all appeared to be back online by 11:20 p.m. 