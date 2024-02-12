13 hospitalized after Florida tour boat, vessel collide near PortMiami

Thirteen people were sent to the hospital after two boats collided in the waters off PortMiami Sunday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash just after 3:15 p.m.

"We got a call that two vessels collided in Fisherman’s [Channel]," MDFR Division Chief Horacio Rodriguez said during a news conference.

Fire officials say a Thriller tour boat and what appeared to be a private vessel crashed into each other.

At least one of the 13 people taken to the hospital was airlifted. Although the extent of injuries of those hospitalized has not been released, those hurt are expected to recover.

"There were other people inside the boat, it was a tour boat that was involved from Bayside, and the patients that had no complaints were taken back to Bayside," Rodriguez said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the scene, as well.

The sightseeing boat was spotted back in Bayside by WSVN-TV, where footage was captured of Fish and Wildlife Conservation investigators trying to determine how the crash happened.

The website for Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures says tours are for ages 3 plus, last 45 minutes and start at $45. It is said to be a "Miami vice style" tour that can give patrons an "an off-shore experience, covering three times the Miami area as compared to other tour vessels."