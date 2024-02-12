Expand / Collapse search
Florida

13 hospitalized after Florida tour boat, vessel collide near PortMiami

Investigation into how Thriller tour boat, private vessel collided underway

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Thirteen people were sent to the hospital after two boats collided in the waters off PortMiami Sunday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash just after 3:15 p.m. 

"We got a call that two vessels collided in Fisherman’s [Channel]," MDFR Division Chief Horacio Rodriguez said during a news conference.

Fire officials say a Thriller tour boat and what appeared to be a private vessel crashed into each other.

Airlifted boat crash patient

At least one of the 13 people taken to the hospital as a result of the boat crash was airlifted, WSVN-TV reported.  (WSVN 7 News)

At least one of the 13 people taken to the hospital was airlifted. Although the extent of injuries of those hospitalized has not been released, those hurt are expected to recover.

"There were other people inside the boat, it was a tour boat that was involved from Bayside, and the patients that had no complaints were taken back to Bayside," Rodriguez said.

PortMiami vessels crash scene

Multiple agencies responded to the scene after the crash between two vessels was reported. (WSVN 7 News)

City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the scene, as well.

The sightseeing boat was spotted back in Bayside by WSVN-TV, where footage was captured of Fish and Wildlife Conservation investigators trying to determine how the crash happened. 

Thriller Miami boat

Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures offer sightseeing experiences in "Miami vice style," the company's website says. (WSVN 7 News)

The website for Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures says tours are for ages 3 plus, last 45 minutes and start at $45. It is said to be a "Miami vice style" tour that can give patrons an "an off-shore experience, covering three times the Miami area as compared to other tour vessels."