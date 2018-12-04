South Carolina prison escapee shot dead by homeowner, other jail-breaker captured, cops say

One inmate was shot dead by a homeowner and another escapee was captured soon after the pair engineered an ill-fated, early-morning prison break Tuesday from a facility in South Carolina, officials said.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office told FOX Carolina the two inmates escaped from the Pickens County Prison, located about 25 miles west of Greenville.

"One of the inmates has been captured and is in custody here in Pickens County and the second inmate has been shot by a homeowner and is deceased," the sheriff's office told the Anderson Independent Mail.

Additional details about the escape and the identities of the inmates were not immediately released.

The sheriff's office is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to release more information.